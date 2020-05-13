Breaking News
Mary Louise Wilson, Greenville, PA

May 13, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Mary Louise Wilson, Greenville, Pennsylvania - obit
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Wilson passed away Wednesday, May 13.

Obituary will be posted soon.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville.

In accordance with current restrictions, the Mass will be private for the family only but will be live streamed from our website on Mary’s obituary page.

Arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

