Mary Louise Thomas Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Thomas, 95, of Elkton Road, passed away at 9:34 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Thomas was born November 2, 1923 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Samuel and Susan Roth and had lived most of her life in the Youngstown/Boardman area.

Mary worked in the collections department at Sears, retiring in the 1980’s.

She was a member of the Poland Presbyterian Church.

Mary was a lifelong member of the Youngstown Saxon Club and the oldest member of ATG Worldwide.

Mary also enjoyed gardening in her spare time.

Her husband, Charles J. Thomas, whom she married in 1951, preceded her in death in 2001.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisette (Simon) Wineser of Australia; sons, Jarrett (Susan) Thomas of Lisbon and Dr. David Morgan (Bridgette) Thomas of Hartville, Wisconsin and four grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was also preceded in death by her brothers, James and John Roth and by her sisters, Helen Johnson and Patricia “Betty” Shiver.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral service will be observed.

She will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

She will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

