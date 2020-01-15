Mary Louise Reese, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Reese, 89, of Cortland, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. in the Intensive Care Unit at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital following a short illness.

She was born Wednesday, June 22, 1932 in Orrville, Ohio the daughter of the late Perry E. and Mary Critchfield Auble.

A 1950 graduate of Orrville High School, Mary attended Bowling Green State and Kent State Universities enabling her to work for 32 years with the Warren Tribune Chronicle as a feature writer and society editor retiring in 1992.

She was of the Protestant faith and was a member of the Cortland-Bazetta Historical Society and Cortland Literary Club. She volunteered as an escort and receptionist at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital. Mary was a former member of the Red Hat Ladies, was a past Girl Scout Leader and golfed on several golf leagues.

Mary enjoyed golfing, quilting and gardening, but most importantly, she enjoyed shopping with and attending her grand-daughters sports and band events.

She married on July 14, 1951 to David J. Reese and they were married for 51 years until his passing in January 2003.

Mary is survived by three children James D. Reese of Cortland, Sheri (Dale) Cody of North Canton and Beth Laenen of Crestview, Florida; a brother Alan (Susie) Auble of Orrville; two granddaughters Kayla and Gina Reese; four grandsons Brad and Marc Cody, Justin (Lauren) Laenen and Jesse Laenen; and five great grandchildren Brooke and Avery Cody, Aura Leigh, Eevi, Reese and Aylin Laenen.

Besides her parents and husband, David, Mary was preceded in death by a sister Elizabeth Ellis and a brother Kenneth Auble.

There will be no calling hours or services held and a private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

A caring cremation has been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.