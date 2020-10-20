Mary Lou Steadman, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Steadman, age 89, of E. Jamestown Rd., Jamestown passed away Sunday evening, October 18, 2020 in Greystone Country Estates, Fredonia.

She was born in Greenville on January 1, 1931, a daughter of Alex and Mary (McMillan) Scobbie.

She was a 1949 graduate of Jamestown High School and on March 15, 1959 Mary Lou married Ralph Steadman, he survives.

She was the owner/operator of Steadman’s Family Restaurant in Jamestown for 42 years.

Mary Lou was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church and Eastern Star.

She enjoyed driving and traveling. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Doug Steadman and his wife Carol of Jamestown and Eric Steadman and his wife Hadara of Greenville; a daughter, Dawn Burnett and her husband Bill of Lake Placid, Florida; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Kirk Steadman, four brothers Alex Scobbie, John Scobbie, Art Scobbie, and Tom Scobbie, a sister, Agnes Kimbel.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown United Methodist Church, 407 Depot St., Jamestown, PA 16134.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, PA.

