Mary Lou Shafer, Negley, Ohio

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Shafer, 88, passed away August 26, 2020 at Windsor House at Parkside Healthcare Center in Columbiana.

Mary was born December 8, 1931 in West Virginia, a daughter of Glenn and Pauline Wilcox Moore.

She was a longtime resident of Columbiana County, residing in Negley and later in Columbiana. She was a member of the Cannelton Baptist Church in Darlington, Pennsylvania.

Mary loved sewing and camping with her family.

Prior to retirement she worked as an assembler at M&W Electrical in East Palestine.

She is survived by her children; Connie Rosenbaum and Daniel (Nancy) Dunham Sr.; multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; as well as two sisters, Alice Robinson and Eva Shuttuck.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Shafer Sr.; a son, Ronald Dunham Jr. and two daughters, Sandra Noel and Shirley Cope; brothers, Tom, Babe and Chuck Moore and a son-in-law, Carl Rosenbaum.

Following Mary’s wishes no public services will be held and burial will be at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

www.linsley-royal.com

More stories from WKBN.com: