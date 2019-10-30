Mary Lou Robinson, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Robinson, age 85, died on Monday, October 28, 2019, in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on May 23, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Ruth (Campbell) and Clarence Ralph Perkins. Mary Lou grew up in McKinley Heights and has been a Trumbull County resident all her life.

She worked for her parent’s restaurants the Ma Perkins Inn in McKinley Heights and Turkey Heaven of Kinsman, Orwell, Youngstown and Transfer, Penn. for many years. She later worked for Target Stamped Products of Kinsman, where she met the love of her life Robert Marion Robinson. They married June 23, 1969.



Mary Lou was an accomplished folk artist and musician. She enjoyed gardening, canning, playing cards and cooking for her large family. Mary Lou was a breast cancer survivor. Despite her phenomenal skills at music and artisan, she was best known for raising dozens of children and grandchildren. She would take in anyone at any time with open arms and a home-cooked meal. She loved her family unequivocally and will be greatly missed.



Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mary Katherine Cupan; a son, Richard Paul Daley and three brothers, Robert “Bud”, Raymond and Clarence Perkins.

Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Robert M. Robinson of Vernon, Ohio; nine children, John E. (Mary) Daley of Volant, Pennsylvania, James W. (Laurie) Daley of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Robert H. (Sharon) Daley of Lakeland, Florida, Rebecca R. (Brian) Thomas of Hartford, Ohio, Raymond A. “Pete” (Rebecca) Daley of Vernon, Ohio, Jeanne M. Emrick of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rodney M.Robinson of Gustavus, Ohio, Ryan M. Robinson of Mecca, Ohio, Randall M. Robinson of Vernon, Ohio; son-in-law, Charles J. Cupan of McDonald, Ohio; 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services.

