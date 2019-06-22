Mary Lou (McCullough) Hickman Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Hickman, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Quality Life Services Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Mary was born May 30, 1928, to George and Catherine (Snyderwine) McCullough in Brookfield, Ohio.

She was a high school graduate. On September 2, 1946, she married her husband, the late Kenneth Hickman.

Mary worked as bookkeeper and co-owner of Ken’s Auto Body & Ken’s E-Z Car Wash in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was also a member of Shenango Valley Service Club, member of several bowling leagues over the years including Early Risers and parent organizations.

She was an avid reader who enjoyed sewing, knitting, building puzzles and spending time and taking care of all her family. Most recently she was Miss Quality of Life – Countryside and participated in their pageant as Miss Mercer County.

She is survived by her children, Gayle Hickman of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Connie (Michael) Munger-Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Kelly Hickman and Jennifer Clay of Howland, Ohio; grandchildren, Julie Strama, Timothy Hickman, Jeffrey Hickman, Gary Bucciarelli, Jill (Bucciarelli) Garrett, Anthony Munger, Mary Catherine Munger and Nicholas Clay and

great-grandchildren, Emily Strama, Frank Strama, Katie Strama, Jack Hickman, Lillian Hickman, Lexis Garrett, Adalynn Garrett and Adrina Munger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and siblings, Jean Sinkuc and John “Jack” McCullough.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Quality of Life at Memory Lane, the Quality of Life Pageant, or Quality of Life Make a Wish Program, in memory of Mary.

Friends may call Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the funeral home, with Very Rev. Matthew J. Kujawinski V.F., officiating.