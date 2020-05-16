Mary Lou (Graziano) Wojtowicz, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 21, 1954 in Brier Hill (Youngstown), daughter of John and Gladys Graziano.

Mary Lou loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending most of her time with her grandchildren.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting (especially her Americana ), dancing, family cookouts and gatherings, bonfires and baking for her family and friends.

Mary Lou loved caring for her neighbors and anyone who was in need.

She leaves her husband, Edward P. Wojtowicz of 47 years; her two sons, Edward J Wojtowicz (Melanie Green) of Girard and Eric P Wojtowicz (Rebecca Wojtowicz) of Girard and three grandchildren, Matthew, Emily and Madeline Wojtowicz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Anita.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to MVI Hospice Care Youngstown.

Private services have already been held.

Arrangements are being handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

