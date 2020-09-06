Mary Lou (Gavalier) Ference, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Ference, 86 of Sharon passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Clepper Manor Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mary Lou was born on May 8, 1934 to Mary (Senoyuit) and John N. “Hank” Gavalier in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a high school graduate who worked as an administrative assistant, 20 years for the Mercer County Housing Authority and 20 years for the Sharon Steel Corporation.

On May 14, 1955 she married her husband, the late Louis Robert Ference.

She was a member of St. Michaels Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania where she was active in the Bethany Ministries. She was also an active member in the Sharon Steel Ladies Golf League.

She loved to cook, sew and had a green thumb with her gardening skills. Mary Lou was an avid card player and played with a group of girlfriends from high school throughout her life. Her grandchildren were the apples of her eye.

Surviving are her two daughters, Cynthia Mastrianno of Sharon, Elizabeth (Steven) Wareham of Sharon, grandchildren, Gina Mastrianno, Eric (Nikita) Mastrianno, Steven (Karyssa) Wareham, Louis Wareham, Thomas Wareham; great-grandchildren, Kadence Wareham, Landon and Finn Mastrianno; one sister, BettyAnn Raich. Mary Lou is also expecting a great-grandson, due in November 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Robert Ference.

Due to the current pandemic private services will be held. A live stream of her Funeral Divine Liturgy will be available Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at facebook.com/stmichaelbyz.hermitage

Her family would like to thank Dr. Joseph T. Joseph for his wonderful care and would also like to thank Ruthann for all her help.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, in memory of Mary Lou.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC.

