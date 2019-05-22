Mary Lou Bowden Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Bowden, of Sharon, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, in Quality of Life Services, Mercer. She was 85.

Mrs. Bowden was born February 16, 1934, in Brookfield, a daughter of Harry and Mary (Irvis) Whalen.

She attended Brookfield High School.

Mary Lou married her late husband, William R. Bowden, on October 14, 1952 and he passed away October 21, 2015.

An exceptional cook, she worked at the former Howard Johnson’s Restaurant in Hermitage for more than 15 years. Mary Lou was then employed by Valley View Department Store in Brookfield and later by K-Mart in Hermitage.

Mary Lou was a member of First United Methodist Church of Sharon.

A talented baker, she enjoyed making various treats for all occasions. Mary Lou also loved spending time with family; especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Jerry) Lemley, Greenwood, Louisiana and Debbie Bowden, Sharon; three sons, William (Natalie) Bowden, Palm Bay, Florida, Timothy (Lynn) Bowden, Shepherdsville, Kentucky and James (Linda) Bowden, Okolona, Kentucky; a sister, Dee (Babe) Gaborko, Brookfield, Ohio; four grandchildren, Tina, Shawn and Chris Bowden and Maria (Jamie) Waddle and two great-grandchildren, Carter Bowden and Melanie Waddle.

In addition to her husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kathy Hedrick and a brother, Patrick Whalen.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, May 25 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 25 in the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Byus, of Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

Interment will be held at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.