Mary Lee Pollard, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lee Pollard, 89, of 4100 North River Road, Warren, departed this life Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 4:51 a.m. at Shepherd of Valley, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born May 29, 1930 in Carrollton, Alabama, the daughter of Hugh and Estelle Coaster Barnes, residing in the area for 70 years, coming from Steubenville, Ohio.

Ms. Pollard was a devoted housewife and attended York Avenue Church of God.

She was widowed twice marrying Robert Lee Jones April 26, 1949, he died January 1977, then she married John Pollard February 28, 1978, he died May 1985.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Mrs. Floree (Luther) Jones Richburg Stubbs of Cortland; two grandchildren, Eric F. (Christy) Richburg of New Waterford and Ondre Richburg of Marienville, Pennsylvania; four stepgrandchildren, Luther Stubbs IV of Cleveland, Anthony Stubbs, Mrs. Sophawnia (Chauncey) Coleman and Mrs. Darcella (Milton) Brown, all of Youngstown; five great-grandchildren; ten stepgreat-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Minnie Lee Folks.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.