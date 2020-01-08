Mary Lee Massary, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lee Massary, 93, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home.

She was born July 22, 1926 in Grayson, County, Virginia, the daughter of Lee and Maud (Coldwell) Hawkins, moving to Ohio as an adult.

A kind, sweet woman devoted to home and family, Mary attended Sts. Peter & Paul Church, where she was active in the Altar & Rosary Society.

She belonged to the Eagles and the Warren Italian-American Club and enjoyed crochet and canning.

Precious memories of Mary live on with her two daughters, Karen Massari of Warren, with whom she made her home and Edna Milman (Jerry) of Delaware; her son, Dominic A. Massary, Jr. (Kim) of Hartford; six grandchildren, Nicholas Massary, Dr. Dominic Massary, Attorney Jacqueline Rose Levit, Mario Massary, Adam Dziedzic and Angela Dziedzic; eight great-grandchildren; three more great-grandchildren expected and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents and her husband of 47 years, Dominic “Mims” Massary, whom she married July 3, 1958 and who passed March 5, 1995.

Per her request, services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

