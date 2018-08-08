Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris, 80, of 180 Morningside Road, Niles, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 3:39 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness.

She was born August 11, 1937 in Opelika, Alabama, the daughter of Wheeler and Mary Lee Hughley Morgan, Sr., residing in the area for 70 years.

Ms. Harris was employed with G.M. Packard Electric for 28 years as an assembler, before retiring in 2000. She also worked for Primary Nursing Care as a home health aide and graduated in 2013 from Northeast College of Theology, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree.

She was a member of New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, where she was president of the Usher Board, president of the Soup Kitchen, an ordained minister and enjoyed cooking, baking and traveling.

She married Charles Harris, Sr. in 1967, he died August 2, 1997.

She leaves to mourn four sons, Donald L. Dotson of Arlington, Texas, Eric D. Dotson, Sr. of Niles, William (Anitra) Dotson of Columbus and Charles (Katrina) Harris, Jr. of Niles; four daughters, Ms. Jennifer L. Dotson of Niles, Ms. Lynnecheryl Dotson-Mason of Warren, Ms. Leatrice R. Dotson of Warren and Mrs. Keysa L. (Phillip) Erby of Columbus; two brothers, Wheeler (Dorothy) Morgan, Jr. and Supt. Gerald L. (Vivian) Morgan of Warren; two sisters, Mrs. Pearlie (Willie) Parker of Anchorage, Alaska and Ms. Tederine Morgan-Burney of Columbus; 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Eugene Morgan and two sisters, Ms. Gladys Aslam and Ms. Rosie Morgan.

Private services will be held Friday, August 10 at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 167 Meadowbrook Avenue, SE, Warren, Ohio, the home of her daughter, Leatrice Dotson.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.