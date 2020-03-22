Mary L. Watt, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Watt, 88 years young of New Castle passed away peacefully at her son’s house in North Charleston, South Carolina on March 18, 2020.

Born March 18, 1932 in Grove City, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lois (McClung) Wardle.

She married Ira S. Watt on July 22, 1988, who preceded her in death June 2007.

Mrs. Watt worked several years as a secretary in manufacturing and then the health field.

She was of the Methodist faith. Mrs. Watt’s hobbies included the love of reading, crocheting, playing cards and working crossword puzzles. She and her husband spent several winters at their home in Florida where they enjoyed fishing together as well as social activities with their many friends.

Survivors include a son, Robert (Karen) Frank of North Charleston, South Carolina; two daughters, Deborah (Robert) Heath and Catherine Biddle of New Castle; a daughter-in-law, Valerie Carbone of Edinburg; two sisters, Gay (Vance) Griffin of Grove City and Carol Chasen of Troy, North Carolina. Mrs. Watt had nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Watt was preceded in death by a son, Albert M. Frank; a son-in-law, Richard Biddle; two sisters, Joy Wardle and Nancy Sterrett; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Chasen and her former husband, Albert S. Frank.

Private funeral services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, in the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Lorrie Burick of First Presbyterian Church will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.