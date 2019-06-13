Mary L. Sulesky Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lazorishak Sulesky, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, with her loving son, Jan at her side.

Mary was born in her parents’ house one block from where she and her husband John would spend their married life.

Mary leaves behind her sons, Jan and James and daughters Stephanie (Jerry) and Mary (John), along with her granddaughter Mary-Anna.

Her son Mark preceded her in death.

Also surviving are sister, Julianne Radkowski and brother, Ted Bell.



Mary was born in Sharon to Frank and Anna Lazorishak and graduated from Hickory High School, Sharon Secretarial Institute and Pennsylvania State University.



She married John J. Sulesky on January 31, 1942. He died on March 4, 1999.

Her greatest achievement was being a mother. Mary loved to travel with her husband to Mexico and spent winters there after retirement. She also traveled to Russia three times and once was on the Trans- Siberian Railway. She traveled to Ukraine to visit her father’s birth place with her eldest daughter and to Paris with her granddaughter.

Viewing and internment are private.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.



Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146



On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net