Mary L. (Sferra) Santon, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by her loving family, Mary L. Santon was born to eternal life on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Mary was born in Youngstown on March 22, 1939, to Stephen J. and Mary L. (Modarelli) Sferra.

Mary was a 1957 graduate of Ursuline High School and a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. She married the love of her life, Daniel Santon, on December 27, 1958 at St. Ann’s in Brier Hill. The two recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past year.

Mary was an active member at St. Christine’s Parish where she attended seven o’clock Mass with her husband every Sunday.

She was an avid traveler and looked forward to annual trips to Las Vegas, Hilton Head Island and Naples, Florida. Mary was an extremely supportive mother of five and grandmother of 11, who never missed a birthday or graduation. She enjoyed cooking for her family and passing on her Italian recipes to her daughters. Mary was a wonderful co-host at every holiday, always welcoming family and friends to celebrate at her beautiful home. Anyone who knew Mary could recall fond memories of the many gatherings including the Fourth of July, holiday parties and family reunions. Mary also enjoyed water aerobics at the Ursuline Center and loved spending time outside, tending to her garden and beautiful flowers and taking golf cart rides around her yard.

She made daily visits to the office of Santon Electric in Boardman, which she and her husband, Dan founded in 1975. Mary will always be admired for her faith, strength, positive attitude and sense of humor. She never let anything stop her from enjoying her family and her life.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel; daughters, Teresa (Gerald) Kernan of Dublin, Ohio, Marianne (Marc) Meyer of Naples, Florida, Diana (Joseph) McShannic of Akron and sons, Daniel (Rita) Santon of Canfield and Joseph (Jennifer) Santon of Youngstown.

She will be dearly missed by her 11 grandchildren, Bradley (Sarah) Kernan, Daniel (Megan) Kernan, Nicholas and Rachel Kernan, Joseph, Molly, Christian and Michael McShannic, Isabella and Lucca Meyer and Francesca Santon. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren, Ella, Jack and Daniel Kernan.

She is also survived by siblings, Louise (Horace) Leone, Rosemary Sferra, Virginia Klein, Edward (Marcella) Sferra and William Sferra. Also her in-laws, Betty Sferra, Joseph (Irene) Santon, Tom Williams, Laura Perry and Gerry Santon. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Stephen J. Sferra; sister, Marguerite (Mick) Nelson and brothers, John (Clara), Robert (Anne), Joseph (Mary) and James. Along with her mother-in-law, Theresa and father-in-law, Joseph Santon; her sisters-in-law, Claire Sferra and Dena Williams and brothers-in-law, Dominic Santon, John (Peg) Santon, Ernest Santon, Dominic Perry and Bob Klein.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Cleveland Clinic and Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman for their care and compassion throughout the past year.

In 2004, Mary was the recipient of a kidney transplant from her eldest daughter, Teresa, which gifted her an additional 15 years of life. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor and requests that tributes be made in the form of donations to Lifeline of Ohio. www.lifelineofohio.org or Lifeline of Ohio, Attn. Contributions, 770 Kinnear Road, Columbus, OH. 43212.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, 44511, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Funeral arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.