Mary L. Rogers, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Rogers, 80, a lifelong resident of Columbiana County, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her residence.

Mary was born June 15, 1939 in East Liverpool, Ohio, daughter of the late Denver and Mary Penny Southall.

She was employed as a In Home Caregiver for Threshold Residential Services for over 25 years before retiring in 2010.

When not working, she enjoyed playing bingo, Karaoke, computer games and visiting with friends and making new ones from people she just met.

Mary is survived by her husband of 11 years, Robert Rogers; three sons, Jess (Barb) Thompson of Negley, Harold Thompson of Negley and Doy (Sally) Thompson, Jr. of East Palestine; a daughter, Barbara Post of East Palestine; three brothers, Dana, Richard and John Southall; three sisters, Lottie Royer, Martha Steele and Bonnie Bowersock; aunt, Patty Penny; 16 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Tella Yoder the same day, as well as two other siblings, Belinda McGath and Bucky Southall.

A private viewing will be observed by the family followed by a private burial at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens. A public service will be announced at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.linsley-royal.com