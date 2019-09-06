Mary L. Burnett, Hartstown, PA – Obituary

HARTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Burnett, age 58, of Fitch Rd., Hartstown, passed away Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019 in the Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 23, 1960 a daughter of Nicholas and Mary (Kosman) Nesevich.

She was a 1978 graduate of Jamestown High School.

She was a member of Jamestown VFW Post #5424 and Jamestown Fireman’s Club.

Mary enjoyed fishing, crocheting, listening to music, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her companion, Karl Demmler of Hartstown; three daughters, Amber Carr of Cranberry, Stephanie Burnett and her companion Tom Christmas of Saegertown and Holly Burnett and her companion Kevin Sevacko of Greenville; three brothers, Nick Nesevich and his wife Diane of Texas, Ken Nesevich and his wife Karen of Jamestown and John Nesevich and his wife Barb of Georgia; six grandchildren, Garret, Jamie, Hailey, Alexa, Lorelei, and Max.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Linda VanDeweerd and a brother Danny Nesevich.

As per Mary’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 451 44th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.