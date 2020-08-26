Mary L. Blanche Cromartie, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A private homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Mary Lou Blanche Cromartie was held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Rev. T. James Harrison, Pastor of Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania was in attendance to deliver the eulogy.

Ms. Mary Lou Blanche Cromartie was born December 14, 1938 in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, a daughter of Cora Lee Willis and James Cline Cromartie.

As an avid bowler, she often spent her spare time at the Keystone Blind Association and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her loving personality and caring spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Ms. Mary Lou Blanche Cromartie departed this life Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Clepper Manor in Sharon, Pennsylvania surrounded by her loving family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Jeffrey Cromartie and Misty Cromartie; her siblings, T.F. Maxton Cromartie and Patricia Cromartie; grandchildren, Chaz Cromartie, Kevin Robinson and Jasmine Boozer; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Shawn and Trenton Cromartie and her brother, James Cromartie.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Service.

