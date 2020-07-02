Mary Kitrush, Garrettsville, Ohio

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kitrush, 94, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born July 26, 1925 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Lester and Ella Pris Bradfield.

Mary was a longtime resident of Lake Tomahawk and East Palestine prior to moving to Garrettsville.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine.

She was employed as a Waitress, Bookkeeper and Secretary prior to her retirement.

She was an animal lover and rescuer Mary also enjoyed sewing and quilting.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Robert Kitrush, in 1998 and a brother, Roy Bradfield.

She is survived by her best friend and neighbor, Shirley Cline, as well as many other friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.