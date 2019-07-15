Mary Jo Krekus Obituary

STREETSBORO, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Krekus 62, passed away peacefully at 2:58 p.m. on Sunday July 7, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio following a lengthly illness.

She was born in Cleveland on May 25, 1957 a daughter of Charles A. and Ruth Rose (Vavrik) Krekus Jr.

Mary Jo was of the Roman Catholic Faith and was a loving aunt to her nephews and nieces.

She enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and camping.

Mary Jo is survived by her sister, Susan Marie (John) Blaha of Plymouth, Massachusetts; brother, Charles A. (Laura) Krekus III of Brookfield; nephew, Jeffrey Blaha; two nieces, Rebecca Hrinda, Izabella Krekus and great nephew, Theodore Hrinda.



She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446 330-652-4311.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.