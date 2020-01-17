Mary Jo DeAugustine, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo DeAugustine, 92, of Ryan Avenue, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Heritage Valley Hospital in Beaver.

She was born in Sharon on July 25, 1927 a daughter of the late Lawrence and Concetta (Saul) Rispoli.

She was married to the late Anthony DeAugustine who died February 13, 1997.

Mrs. DeAugustine was a salesperson at Fashion Bug and Miller’s Shoes for many years.

She enjoyed traveling and going to the casino.

She is survived by three children, Connie Lombardo and her husband, Jerry, of New Castle, Lawrence, J. DeAugustine and his wife, Gloria, of Glendale, Arizona and Anthony DeAugustine of New Castle; one brother, John Rispoli of New Castle; one sister, Patty Pacelli of New Castle; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Antoinette DeAugustine.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the funearl home chapel.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.