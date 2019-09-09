Mary Jean McKnight, Kinsman, Ohio – Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean McKnight, age 82, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland, Ohio.

She was born December 19, 1936, in Kinsman, Ohio, a daughter of Frank W. and Mabel L. (McCracken) Prior.

A lifetime Kinsman resident, Mrs. McKnight was a graduate of Kinsman High School and Trumbull Memorial Hospital nursing school in Warren.

She was employed as an R.N. for 25 years for Dr. T. P. Berry in the Kinsman Clinic and also for the Boyd Home in Kinsman where she retired in 2012. She also did home health care in her home for several years.

She attended the Kinsman Christian & Missionary Alliance Church and she was a member of the Kinsman Mother’s Club.

She enjoyed cooking and canning, reading, crocheting and knitting.

She married Donald R. McKnight on March 25, 1960. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2010. She is also preceded by her parents and one brother, Harry Prior.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise (James) Scaduto of Columbus, Ohio and her son, David (Monica) McKnight of Kinsman, Ohio; four grandchildren, Elizabeth McKnight, Kurtis McKnight, Ian McKnight and Ryan Scaduto; one brother, Fred (Linda) Prior of Arkansas; her sister-in-law, Carol Prior of Kinsman, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and her close friend, Pearl Wick of Kinsman.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Kinsman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kinsman CMA Church, 6590 State Route 87, Kinsman, OH 44428 or Boyd Home, P.O. Box 315, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.