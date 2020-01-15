Mary Jean Clark, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean Clark, 85, of 110 Fredonia Rd., Greenville, formerly of Saranac Dr. in Transfer and Penn Ave. in Greenville, passed away on Monday evening, January 13, 2020 at The Grove at Greenville.

Mary was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on January 27, 1934 to Walter David and Elizabeth (Moore) Scott.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School and previously worked as a waitress at the Wave Restaurant and in the shipping department at the former Sharon Store, now known as The Winner.

She enjoyed crafts, reading, word search puzzles and loved to watch ice skating.

Mary is survived by three brothers, Robert P. Scott and his wife, Dottie, of Greenville, John F. Scott of Greenville, Lee A. Scott and his wife, Marjie, of East Palestine, Ohio; two sisters, Grace E. Ward of Metamora, Illinois, Ruth Williams of Newark, Delaware; several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Walter David Scott, Jr. and George E. Scott.

The family would like to express gratitude to The Grove for their wonderful care of Mary and the many wonderful friendships Mary made during her stay there.

As per Mary’s wishes, no services will be held.

Interment will be at Rock Ridge Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 www.cancer.org.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.