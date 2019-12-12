Mary Jane Marks, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Marks, 87, of 555 S. Main Street, Harrisville, formerly of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.



She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on October 29, 1932 to the late Robert and Charlotte (McHale) Filer.

Mary Jane was a graduate of Villa Maria High School in Erie, Pennsylvania.

She was married to Samuel A. Marks, Jr. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2001.



Mary Jane worked as a licensed real estate agent for over 40 years in the Shenango Valley and Mercer County. She was once named Realtor of the Year.

She also became a master gardener while studying at Penn State. She had a passion for writing and became a published author of a children’s fairy tale that incorporated religion. Mary Jane took pleasure in traveling, both in the USA and abroad. She once accompanied her son on a medical mission to El Salvador. She loved animals; especially dogs, enjoyed painting, cooking, playing the piano and was a fabulous host to many big parties. Countless memories were made at “Blue Heaven”, the family cottage on Pymatuning Lake.

At one time she was active in the Mercer County Historic Tree Preservation Board and helped maintain the Veteran’s Memorial Park at the Mercer County Courthouse.



Mary Jane is survived by three sons, Samuel A. Marks III and his wife, Laura of Mercer, Richard G. Marks of Mercer and Robert J. Marks of Grove City; daughter, Laura A. Gill and her husband, Michael, of Warren, Ohio; sister, Nancy Ceremuga of South Carolina; brother, Robert Filer of Michigan; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Z. Marks.



A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Inc., 85 North High Street, Greenville, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, with Father David Foradori, Pastor, officiating.



Burial of the urn with committal prayers will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville.



Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA, 16505-4261 http://www.alz.org/.

Arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.



