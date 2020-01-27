Mary J. Murrin, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Murrin, age 89, of Maple Avenue, Hempfield Township, Greenville, passed away Friday evening, January 24, 2020 in her residence.



She was born in Greenville on June 3, 1930, a daughter of William and Elizabeth (Craig) Frantz.

On November 27, 1946, Mary married Raymond C. Murrin; he passed away January 1, 2004.

She attended Fredonia High School and was employed as a bus driver for Fry Bus Company for 40 years.



Mary was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church and was also a member of the V.F.W. Post #3374 women’s auxiliary for many years. She was a past volunteer at the Good Shepard Center, a volunteer poll worker, and also belonged to a homemaker’s club.

She is survived by two daughters, Janice Buck of Irvine, California and Valerie Murrin of Greenville; two sons, Robert Murrin and his wife, Jill, and Fred Murrin all of Greenville; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Anna Beatty and Roberta Voelker and three brothers, Lou Frantz, Harry Frantz and Earl Moyer.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Family and friends will be received following the service in The Gathering Space of the church.

Inurnment will be private in St. Michael Cemetery

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.