Mary J. Andres Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mary J. Andres, age 94, died Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 13, 1924 in Alliance Ohio, daughter of the late Frank and Erma (Figliola) LaMonica.

Mary worked as a clerk for the JCPenney Company, retiring in 1982.

She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church and was a 1941 graduate of Salem High School.

Her husband, George Andres, whom she married May 11, 1946, preceded her in death May 17, 1998.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol (William) Holmes of Gainesville, Georgia; three sons, Gary (Barbara) Andres, Steven (Patti) Andres and David Andres, all of Salem; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Colon of Warren and a brother, Joseph LaMonica of Wilson, North Carolina.

Private services will be held at the Grandview Cemetery Chapel. No calling hours will be held.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial.