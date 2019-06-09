Mary I. Gracyk Obituary

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary I. Gracyk, age 59, of Gustavus Township, Ohio, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.

She was born February 9, 1960, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a daughter of Geza and Betty J. (Callaway) Kiss.

A lifetime area resident, Mary was a homemaker and devoted her life to caring for her family.

She loved spending time with her granddaughter, nieces and nephews. Mary enjoyed crocheting and making blankets and baking. She also enjoyed riding with her husband on their Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Mary attended the Bristolville Freewill Baptist Church and the Greene Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her husband, Ed G. Gracyk, whom she married May 22, 1981, of Gustavus Township; her son, Joshua (Kim) Gracyk of Gustavus Township; her granddaughter, Rayna Gracyk; her mother, Betty J. Kiss of Rome, Ohio; her brother, Geza Kiss of Madison, Ohio and her seven sisters, Kathy Bennett of Andover, Ohio, Elizabeth Imbordino of Newton Falls, Ohio, Karen Wojciak of Mentor, Ohio, Barbara Blansfield of Delaware, Anna Fishwick of Virginia, Shari Kiss of Wayne Township, Ohio and Lillian Kimmell of Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her father and a brother, Frank “Scooter” Kiss.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Gustavus Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 12 from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.