Mary H. Berry Obituary

Austintown, Ohio - October 11, 2018

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 03:27 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 03:27 PM EDT

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mary H. Berry, age 82, formerly of North Lima, died at 2:00 a.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018.

She was born on October 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Fife) Jackson.

Mary had worked at Pizza Works in Boardman.

She was a member of the Greenford Christian Church, participated with the Cornerstone Group of the church, prepared meals for the Wednesday night dinners and sang in the church choir.

Mary was a coordinator for the Beaver Township Ruritan’s Blood Drive for many years. She was a volunteer at Austintown Elementary School and the Antonine Adult Day Care Center.

Mary enjoyed crafts, camping, traveling and time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Donald L. Berry, whom she married April 4, 1959, preceded her in death April 28, 2014.

Survivors include a son, David Berry of Negley; three daughters, Susan (Vince) Gould of North Lima, Linda (Gary) Kappler of North Lima and Cathy (David) Mellott of Austintown; four sisters, Margie Daugherty of Salem, Bernice Fast of Salem, Vickie (Ralph) Dingess of North Carolina and Luann (Ron) Neely of North Carolina; two brothers, Chuck (Debbie) Jackson of Salem and Gary (Cheryl) Jackson of Florida; ten grandchildren, Brian (Tiffany) Mellott, Jennifer (Dave) Gossett, Whitney Gould, Mark (Andrea) Kappler and Kevin Kappler, Robert Baker, Michael Baker, Andrew Berry, Adam Berry, Jenna (Jay) Agnone; 11 great-grandchildren and foreign exchange student, Tina Grasso and husband, Sib, of Australia.

A son, Robert E. Baker and a sister, Glenna Spencer also preceded her in death.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Greenford Christian Church with Rev. John Bush officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 15, 2018 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Tuesday, October 16 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Burial will be held at Green Haven Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Beaver Township Ruritan Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 161, North Lima, OH 44452.

 

Mary’s obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

