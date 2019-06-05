Mary Frances Payne Sutton Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Frances Payne Sutton, 84, of 970 E. Dewey, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life peacefully Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 12:15 a.m. at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born September 6, 1934 in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of Percie and Ruby Lewis Payne, residing in the area for 39 years, coming from Cleveland.

Ms. Sutton was employed with Calvary Christian Academy for ten years as a teacher, before retiring in 1992. She was then a self-employed bookkeeper for five years (1992-2007).

She graduated in 1951 from Campbell Memorial High School, in 1955 from Youngstown State University with a BS degree in Education and later received her Master’s Degree in Business.

She was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, where she was past Sunday school teacher and played organ for St. Andrews AME Church.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, designing clothes and hats and playing the piano and organ.

She married Bishop Shjamil Sutton in 1957, he died December 21, 1998.

She leaves to mourn four sons, Dan (Angie) Sutton of Cleveland, William (Essie) Sutton of Memphis, Tennessee, Ahmed Sutton of Youngstown and James Suber of Columbus; one daughter, Ms. Alicia Sutton of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 20 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Alfred Sutton.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service, 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

