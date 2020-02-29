Mary F. Yeager, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary F. Yeager, age 77, lifelong Niles resident, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 9, 1942 in Niles, the daughter of Thomas Walter and Anna (Cook) Strohmeyer.

A graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Mary worked for and retired from the Niles City Schools.

A deeply religious woman, she attended both St. Stephen’s Church in Niles and St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge.

She was very fond of the annual Mount Carmel Festival and adored little children.

She always wanted to travel, but was unable to achieve that goal.

Precious memories of Mary live on with her four children, Laura Tascione of Girard, Roger Yeager (Kathy) of Masury, Jennifer Salyard (Shane) of Niles and Mary Yeager (Thomas Stitle) of Niles; 10 grandchildren, Anne Yeager, Christina Yeager, Carmen Tascione, Katie Yeager, Christopher Kenney, Brittany Spangler, Brian Kenney, David Yeager, Eric Kenney and Anthony Yeager; two great-grandchildren, Timothy Spangler-Thomas and Sabrina Yeager; two sisters, Anna Barbara Strohmeyer of Lordstown and Catherine Helen Parker of Lordstown, formerly of Niles; two brothers, Thomas Strohmeyer (Rocio) of Canton and Joseph Strohmeyer (Sherry) of Struthers; many nieces and nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; one sister, Theresa Strohmeyer; three brothers John, Bernard and Stephen Strohmeyer; one sister-in-law, Maxine Strohmeyer.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 3504 S Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 with Father Richard Murphy officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Niles. Friends may call from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 2 at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.