Mary F. (Poland) Campbell, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary F. Campbell, 97, left this world on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

She was born on July 16, 1923 in Romney, West Virginia to her parents, Grover Arnold and Edna Ellen Carder Poland. Moving to Liberty Township in 1953, she worked as a waitress while raising her family.

Mary was a member of Northside Baptist Church of Liberty, American Legion Post 91 in Romney, and the V.F.W. Post 4237 in Austintown. She was a Bingo caller for St. Elijah Church of Howland, Austintown Fitch, American Legion 301 and Knights of Columbus All Saint’s Council 5371 for 18 years and enjoyed bowling for many years.

Mary leaves her sons, Franklin L., Jr. of Austintown, Harry S. of Liberty, Michael F. of Struthers and Grover E. of Hermitage; her daughters, Alice White of Liberty, Edna Engstrom of Austintown, Andrea Hover of Youngstown and Judy Seabolt of Missouri; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Campbell of Youngstown, 26 grandchildren, one of which she reared, Harry S. Campbell, Jr.; 22 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Neil Poland; her sister, Audry Carter; her husband, Franklin Campbell; her son, Terry Campbell; her grandsons, Scotty and TJ; an infant daughter; an infant great-grandson; a daughter-in-law, Rosealee Mahoney and sons-in-law, Donald White, Ron Hover and Carl Seabolt.

Private services were held Friday, December 11, 2020 at Schiavone Funeral Home, followed by burial in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

