Mary Emma Odem, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Emma (Phillips) Odem, the biological mother of eight and surrogate mother of many, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Sharon Regional Health System. She was 87.

Mary was born on January 4, 1933 in Goodwater, Alabama to Ed and Annie Phillips, the seventh of 11 children.

After leaving Alabama in 1955, Mary made her home in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

There was no surprise to her nickname “Honey” for she truly was the sweetest person you would ever know. With her caring smile, gentle approach and encouraging words of wisdom, Mary Emma Odem was a person who sought peace and found the good in everybody.

Mary worked very hard for many years as a housekeeper for Cleppers Nursing Home and then the Sheraton Inn in West Middlesex where she later retired.

Mary was also an active member of Community Missionary Baptist Church for more than 65 years. For many years she served as the President of the Pastor’s Aide under the leadership of the late Reverend Robert E. Chavers. She was one of the last standing “Mother’s of the Church,” she was an honorary member of the Senior Usher Board, an honorary member of the Education Committee, a member of the Special Effort Committee, she worked with the Senior Missions Board and sang in the choir and she regularly attended Prayer Meeting, Sunday School and Bible Study. She loved the Lord! Rather morning or afternoon worship service, Mother Odem was there. She loved God, her church and her church family. She was most known for her greetings in song: “I feel Good, Good, Good, as long as I know got a seat in God’s Kingdom I feel good, followed by “I will be standing at the station with my ticket in my hand, I’m going back with Jesus when he comes.”

Outside of the church, Mary loved to follow sports. She was her children’s and grandchildren’s number one fan and they were truly her pride and joy. In professional sports, she was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball fan.

Surviving are four sons, Robert Odem, Samuel L. Odem, David Odem (late Tina) all of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Glenn A. Odem (Valerie) of Hollywood, Florida; three daughters, Annie R. Saunders (late Ernest) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Barnell Jackson (Willie) of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Jeanette Whitehead (Donald) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and one sister, Betty J. Winston, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Aside from her children and sister she leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Mary Odem was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John L. Odem of 58 years; a son, John Lewis Odem; three sisters, Ella Pearl Phillips, Jessie Mae Dallas and Katie Mae Odem and six brothers, Eugene Phillips, Leon Phillips, Johnny Phillips, Roosevelt Phillips, Frank Phillips and Charles Phillips.

A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Mary E. Odem will be held Tuesday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Missionary Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania with Rev. Troy Hunter, Pastor.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 4 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the church prior to the service.

Friends will also be received at 618 Richmond Drive in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Sharon, Pennsylvania.

