Mary Ellen Shaw Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Shaw, 93, of St. Paul Homes, Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her residence.

Mary Ellen was born November 27, 1925, in Greenville. She was the daughter of the late Boyd and Florence Kitch Gilson.

She married Howard Shaw on September 20, 1975 and he preceded her in death in 2017.

Mary Ellen graduated from Fredonia-Delaware High School in 1943 and the Shenango Valley Commercial Institute in Sharon.

She was employed at Westinghouse Corporation in Sharon for 42 years.

Mary Ellen was an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, where she served as Junior Choir Director and enjoyed participating in the Senior Choir. She also served in many other capacities and was dearly loved by the children and adults at St. Johns. She joined Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon after she was married. She especially enjoyed singing in the Chancel Choir and participating in Senior Fellowship; as well as, other areas of service and fellowship.

Music was always important to Mary Ellen. She was a member of the Harmonettes Quartet and Harmony Friends Barbershop Group.

Mary Ellen’s life was one of service to others. Many will remember her as an accomplished party planner with skits, songs, games and often including an original poem about the party’s honoree.

She is survived by her niece, Jean Sankey and her husband, Chad and their children, Kate (Jon) Woodhouse, David (Cinthya) Sankey and Paul (Carrie) Sankey and five great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Mary Ellen is also survived by her niece-in-law, Linda Gilson and her daughters, Laura (Matthew) Houston and Emily (Ben) Jones.

In addition to her parents and her dear husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Duane Gilson in 1975 and a nephew, Tom Gilson in 2013.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Covenant Presbyterian Church, with the Reverend Julia Fraser of St. Paul Homes, officiating.

Burial will follow in America’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Homes, 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or the ALS Association, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.