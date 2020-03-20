Mary Ella Jones Crenshaw, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ella Jones Crenshaw, 85, of 1357 Seventh Street SW, Warren, departed this life Monday, March 16, 2020 at 5:40 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born December 17, 1934, in Yazoo City, Mississippi, the daughter of Albert and Lillian Greene Jones, Sr., coming to the area 69 years ago, from Tchula, Mississippi.

She was employed with Strouss’ Department Store for five years as a housekeeper, before retiring in 1981.

She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, where she was a Deaconess, missionary and served on the Usher Board and Kitchen Committee.

She enjoyed fishing, puzzles, gardening and cooking.

She married Henry Crenshaw, Sr. December 1953, he died November 25, 1990.

She leaves to mourn six sons, Henry J. Crenshaw, Jr. and Roderick K. Crenshaw both of Columbus, Rev. Harry A. (Rhonda) Crenshaw, Sr., Gregory L. Crenshaw, Gentry L. Crenshaw and Reginald D. Crenshaw, all of Warren; one sister, Ms. Flora Lee Jackson of Indianapolis, Indiana; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Albert Jones, Jr. and one granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, where calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 1357 Seventh Street SW, 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.