Mary Elizabeth (Allen) Richardson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Richardson, 78, died peacefully at Hershey medical center on May 6, 2020.

Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on May 18, 1942, she was the daughter of George H. and Elizabeth (Biggins) Allen of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School, Seton Hill College, Greensburg, Pennsylvania and earned a Master of Library Science at the University of Pittsburgh.

Working as a reference librarian in the Warren Public Library, Warren, Pennsylvania and the West Shore Public Library, which later became the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, she loved not knowing what new questions the day would bring.

After moving to Messiah Village in 2013, she was active in volunteer activities, particularly the Bailey Street Library.

Liz married Norman W. Richardson on June 13, 1970. They had 43 wonderful years together before he died in 2013.

She is survived by sons, Matthew A. Richardson (Dawn Clark), Largo, Florida and Daniel W. Richardson Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Patricia Demas (Thomas) Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Margaret Allen, Huntington Valley Pennsylvania and Virginia Allen, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; three brothers, John C. Allen (Nancy) Edinboro, Pennsylvania, James B. Allen (Kerry) Kearney, Nebraska and George H. Allen (Robin) Holland, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Virginia Morgan, Poland, Ohio; brother-in-law, Theodore Fessler, Mount Dora, Florida, as well as nieces and nephews.

Her parents and a brother, Edward J. Allen also preceded her in death.

She will be buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery Sharon, next to her parents.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Human Services, 124 Pine Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

