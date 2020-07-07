Mary E. Wilson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. (Horne) Wilson, age 92, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence, with her family by her side.

Mary was born April 10, 1928 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Wallace and Grace Mattocks Horne.

She married Harvey C. Jones in 1946 and they divorced in 1964. She subsequently married Robert C. Wilson on October 25, 1969 and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2000.

Mary was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She worked as a waitress and bartender for the former Sharon Country Club.

She was a Girl Scout leader for many years while her daughters were young. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, doing ceramics and playing Bingo. Mary was a member of the Sharon Moose and local card clubs.

She was of Methodist faith.

Mary is survived by three daughters, Viola (Philip) Godfrey of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Gigi A. (Ronald) Banjak of Ashkelon, Israel and Susan A. Burns of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; one sister, Norma (William) Matzel of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Rebecca Banjak and her husband, Rob Maltari, Steven (Nicki) Godfrey, Joseph M. (Corrine) Kuzmanko and Erin N. Phibbs and her fiancé, Steven Batemon and ten great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her two brothers, Robert and Roland (Punky) Horne; two sisters, Virginia Mosley and Doris Elinore Sternthal; a son-in-law, Richard J. Burns and her former husband, Harvey C. Jones.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Bill Rudge officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.