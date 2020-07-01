Mary E. Shemancik, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Betty” E. Shemancik of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Clepper Manor in Sharon.

Betty was born on April 12, 1928, in Sharon to Michael and Mary (Koral) Saxon.

She was a high school graduate.

On June 12, 1948, she married her husband, the late Steve Shemancik who passed away on December 8, 2014.

Betty often read bedtime stories and sang her children to sleep when they were little, along with helping to guide her children through the joys and sorrows of life. Betty also loved singing along to the tunes of the 1940s and 1950s that played on various radio stations and later her records and CDs as her style of music gradually faded from the radio stations playlists.

She was a member of the National Slovak Society and volunteered for various fundraising church activities.

Betty loved gardening and feeding the birds, as well as embroidering. She most enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband Steve, their two and three day trips to golf and road trips to the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic areas, New England and Atlantic shores to enjoy the sights and scenery.

She is survived by her children, Carol DeRemer, Stephen Shemancik and Thomas Shemancik. Also surviving are brothers, John Saxon of Clark, Pennsylvania, James Saxon of Dayton Ohio and Edward Saxon of San Jose, California; 15 nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene Fisher and Eleanor Zawacki; brother, Leroy Saxon; niece, Michaelyn Saxon and nephew, Michael Shemancik.

The family requests that visitors practice social distancing and wear masks for the safety of all. These safety practices will be mandatory. Their mother was last able to be hugged and seen by her daughter on June 3, prior to entering the ICU at the hospital and later those in place at the nursing home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society in memory of Betty.

Friends may call Monday, July 6, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., at Sherman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin Marks, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory LLC Hermitage, Pennsylvania.