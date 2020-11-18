Mary E. Seltzer, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Mary E. Seltzer will be held Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Seltzer gained her wings on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Smith Seltzer she was born January 31, 1939 in Sharon, a daughter of the late Walter and Carrie Kelly Smith.

She was formerly employed with Macedonia Bakery in Farrell, Pennsylvania and Howell Industries in Hubbard, Ohio.

She was a former member of the Eastern Stars and Farrell Twin City Elks where she served as a member of the Majorette Team.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Bessie (Tab) Lee, Chyrisse Seltzer, Benjamin (Bip) Seltzer, Dorothy Seltzer and Joy Seltzer; her grandchildren, Asha Seltzer, whom she helped raise, Joel (Nadia) Lee, Benjamin (Jai) Gianna “GiGi”, Tab,Tyrell, Zoe, Harmony and Zoraya Lee and a host of nieces and nephews she helped raise; she believed strongly in her faith and the well being of others she not only raised a neighborhood.

She will always be remembered as Mommy, Aunt Mary and Mrs Seltzer, by family and friends. She was a jewel and will be surely missed by all. What a welcome and a blessing to God’s Kingdom .

Mary was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Benjamin J. Seltzer; her siblings, William “Sonny Boy” Smith and Dorothy Smith Johnson; her stepmother, Bessie Wilson Smith; her grandson, Tab Lee, Jr. and her stepsister, Mae Hort.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

