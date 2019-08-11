Mary E. Hamilton, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Hamilton, age 72, of Vernon Road, West Salem Township, Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019 in The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Delaware, Ohio on November 6, 1946, a daughter of Lawrence and Eva (Leaper) Wallace.

She was a 1964 graduate of Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio.

On January 17, 1975, Mary married Wilfred J. “Will” Hamilton, he passed away October 23, 2018.

She was previously employed as a bank teller for many years at Delaware County Bank.

Mary was a member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Shurla Mastrilli and her fiancé, Dick Bellora of Export, Pennsylvania, Jodelle Lynn Starling and her companion, Don Reed of Sunbury, Ohio; a son, Samuel Hamilton and his wife, Kelly of Austin, Texas and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, 805 Vernon Road, Greenville with David Ruhl, officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville.