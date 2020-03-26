Mary E. Baker, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Baker, 93, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Nestor and Mary Tassin Peters, on May 15, 1926 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry Baker and his wife, Loraine, of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Bruce Baker and his wife, Cynthia, of Harmony, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Meghan Blose of New Castle, Emily Peffer and her husband, Jason, of Portersville, Pennsylvania, Philip Baker and his wife, Brooke, of New Castle, Cassidy Baker of Harmony, Pennsylvania and Casey Baker of Harmoney, Pennsylvania and great-grandchildren, Craig Blose, Madison Blose, Luke Baker, Callie Baker and Rayleigh Peffer

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School.

She married, the love of her life, Charles Baker on August 9, 1946 and were blessed with two sons.

Mary was a member of First Christian Church and a member of the Speeders.

She also worked at the Knitting Mill, Albert’s Drug store and worked in the cafeteria at Riverside High School.

She was also a Den Mother for the Wiley Hill Troop, she and her husband were avid card players, square dancing and a volunteer at North Sewickley Township Fire Department Auxilary.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her her husband, of 70 years, Charles Baker; one grandson-in-law, Todd Blose; siblings, Amelia McCaslin, William Peters and Raymond Peters; one half-brother, Alvis Laurain and two half-sisters, Olga Uphoff and Celia Wilson

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held, along with interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. A public Celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangments Entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

