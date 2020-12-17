Mary Dorothy Bland, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Dorothy Bland, 87, of 1520 Lori Drive SW, Warren, departed this life Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born August 3, 1933, in Pittsboro, North Carolina, the daughter of Arthur and Annie Irene Phillips Bland, coming to the area 43 years ago.

She was employed with Kayser-Roth Corporation for 12 years as a machine operator, before retiring in 1977.

She was a 1951 graduate of Horton High School of Pittsboro, North Carolina.

She was a member of the Church of Warren, where she served with the Senior Saints and enjoyed reading.

She leaves to mourn one, daughter, Ms. Annie Carolyn Bland of Pittsboro, North Carolina; one, sister, Ms. Nettie Scott of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, George Arthur Bland.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the home of her sister, Ms. Nettie Scott, 1520 Lori Drive SW, Apt.1402, Warren, OH 44485.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Church of Warren. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

