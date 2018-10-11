Watch Live: 27 First News

Mary Doris Moore Obituary

Poland Township, Ohio - October 10, 2018

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 04:03 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 04:03 PM EDT

POLAND TWP., Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 15 at Lake Park Cemetery Chapel for Mary Doris Moore, 93, formerly of Canfield, who passed away Wednesday morning, October 10, 2018, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Doris, as she was known, was born Febrary 8, 1925, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Leroy and Mary Ann (Knox) Hough.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School and worked in the Loan Department of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 40 years, retiring in 1988.

She was a former member of the Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Youngstown.

Doris enjoyed gardening and lawn care. She loved being outdoors.

Her husband, John E. Moore, whom she married July 26, 1958, passed away July 21, 2007.

Doris leaves six sisters, Helena Moore of Canfield, Betty Baird and Eileen Bates, both of Salem, Jean Hoprich of Letonia, Amelia Cox of Columbiana and Shirley Secrist of Lisbon; two brothers, Arthur Hough of Salem and Earl Hough of Canfield; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family members.

Besides her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by five sisters, Annabelle Early, Eleanore Balsley, June Hart, Marion Spellman and Barbara Shelley; as well as two brothers, Leroy Hough, Jr. and Homer Hough.

Friends may call Monday, October 15 from 10:50 a.m. until the time of services at the chapel in Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

