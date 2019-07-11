Mary Denovchek, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Denovchek, 94, of Cortland, entered peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. in her home.

She was born on Saturday, November 15, 1924 in Warren the daughter of the late Morris and Antonia Kuzmack Pecuzok and was a lifelong area resident.

A homemaker, Mary was a graduate of Bazetta High School.

She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Warren.

Mary enjoyed doing puzzles and playing cards.

Mary was married on June 6, 1948 to Steve Denovchek and they were married for 32 years until his passing on July 28, 1981.

She is survived by five children, Stephen (Nancy) Denovchek of Columbus, Jerry (Patty) Denovchek of Cortland, Susan (Greg) Huning of Puta Gorda, Florida, Mary Kay (Steve) Pirigyi of Niles and Carol Denovchek Sudano with whom she made her home; a sister, Ann Cvercko of North Lima; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Steve, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve and Michael Pecuzok and two sisters, Ola Mindala and Nadia Stavana.

A funeral service with Fr. Jonathan H. Cholcher, Rector officiating, will take place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, where the body will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service in the church.

Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.