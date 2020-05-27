Mary DeMark Allgood, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary DeMark Allgood, 103, of New Middletown, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



Born September 2, 1916 in Wampum, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Theresa (Aiello) DeMark.

She was married to John E. Allgood MD for 31 years when he died in 1973.



Mary graduated from Wampum High School in 1935. The first in her family to attend college, Mary graduated from Slippery Rock University with a teaching degree.

She began her teaching career in Frizzleburg, Pa where she taught in a one room school house. She also taught in West Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and then in Poland, Ohio where she retired after 30 years.

Mary was a member of the Poland Education Association, a life member of the Ohio Education Association, life member of the National Education Association, member of the Mahoning Retired Teachers Association, Ohio Retired Teachers Association and The International Reading Association. She received a number of awards including, Teacher of the Year, Service Award for her Dedication from the Poland Education Association and was honored by the Mahoning County Retired Teacher Association for being the oldest. The Village of New Middletown honored her with a Proclamation for turning 100 years old. She was a member of the Alumni Association of Slippery Rock University and the American Association of University Women. For 17 years Mary enjoyed meeting with the Retired Teacher’s Lunch Group. She received ribbons at the Canfield County Fair for her cursive writing skills.

Mary was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown and enjoyed attending the First Friday Club of Greater Youngstown for many years.

She loved reading, sewing, crocheting, knitting, baking, cooking, collecting cookbooks and restoring her historical home. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.



Survivors include three daughters, Mary Ann Allgood of New Middletown, Ohio, Joan (fiancé, Dennis Wittway) Hinkle of Boardman, Ohio and Kathleen (Clyde) Widener of Boardman; three grandsons, Richard Hinkle of Boardman, Jay (Michelle) Widener of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania and Jeffrey Widener of Shenango Township, Pennsylvania and a great-grandson, Jack Widener.



She was also preceded in death by sisters, Grace DeMark and Virginia Rose DeMark; grandson, John Widener and great-grandson, Luke Widener.



A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Redeemer Church followed by interment in Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Marshall Funeral Home, Wampum, Pennsylvania.



