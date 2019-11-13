Mary Cooper Redd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Cooper Redd, 78, of 1426 Clay Street, Youngstown, departed this life Friday, November 8, 2019 at 6:50 p.m. at Omni Manor, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born March 2, 1941, in Opelika, Alabama, the daughter of Jack Johnson and Clara Jones, residing in the area for 14 years, coming from Atlanta, Georgia.

Mrs. Redd was a devoted housewife and enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking and doing hair.

She married Jay Andrew Redd, Sr. in 1958, he died in 1978.

She leaves to mourn one son, Johnothen E. Redd of Austintown; two daughters, Mrs. Donna Jean (Rubey) Taylor and Ms. Gwendolyn Redd both of Youngstown; ten grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Timothy J. Redd and Vincent Redd, Sr.; four brothers, Preston Johnson, Johnnie Johnson, Emanuel Johnson and James Johnson and six sisters, Clara Shaw, Lillie Johnson, Willie Moss, Jessie St. Clair, Mattie Mae Appleberry and Ever Evans.

Memorial services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at 1426 Clay Street, Youngstown 44506, the home of Donna Jean Taylor.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.