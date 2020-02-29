Mary Cline, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ethel Cline 67, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania on April 5, 1952 the daughter of Don Robert and Sally Lou (Shumaker) Heinbaugh and lived in the Niles community most of her life.

Mary and her husband, Pastor Clyde Cline, Jr., were lifetime members of the Evening Light Apostolic Church.

She loved the church and was involved in all of the church activities.

A dedicated homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and traveling, especially with her friends Fred and Marcey.

She cherished the time spent with her beloved family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by three sons, Richard (Beth) Cline, Darrell (Denise) Cline, Michael (Katie) Cline; daughter, Christine (Steve Yurga) Cline all of Niles; 12 grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Cline, Matthew (Ashlee) Cline, Andrew (Casey) Cline, Zachary (Desiree) Cline, Alex Cline, Jacqueline Hake, Austin Cline, Mikey Cline, Aaron Cline, Ryan Cline, Allison Cline, Cameron Cline; 9 great-grandchildren Gage, Mason, Peyton, Leighton, Isabella, Zeke, Mia, Ethan, Everly; sister, Mindy (Christopher) Pace of Palmdale, California; brother, Mark (Shirley) Heinbaugh of Niles; her dog, Cici.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Clyde Cline, Jr. whom she married on May 12, 1968 and who passed away on February 13, 2007; two sisters, Polly S. Klink, Kaye Ramer and an infant brother.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Evening Light Apostolic Church where family and friends may also call one hour prior to the service.

Pastor Darrell Cline and Michael Cline will officiate. Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Evening Light Apostolic Church 1156 Fifth Street Niles, OH 44446.



