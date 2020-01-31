Mary Cecilia Nicholas, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Cecilia Nicholas 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a short illness.



She was born in Warren, Ohio on November 11, 1934 the daughter of James and Edith Marie (O’Connell) Madigan and lived in the Niles community her entire life.

She was a graduate of Warren St. Mary’s High School and prior to her marriage she worked in the office at the National Gypsum Company.

Mary was a devoted member of St. Stephen Church where she attended Mass daily and volunteered for many of the church functions. She was also active in the church’s Rite of Christian Initiation (RCIA) program and the Niles Catholic Women’s Club.



Mary was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed playing bingo and visiting casinos. She was a proud grandmother and loved watching the grandchildrens’ activities and sporting events. Most of all, she especially cherished being surrounded by her family and hosting Sunday dinners.



Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Mike Nicholas whom she married on September 6, 1958; six children, John (Shari Bishop) Nicholas of McDonald, Michele (Michael) McCormick of Niles, Jim Nicholas of Niles, Kathleen (Greg) Johnson of Wooster, Carol (Pat) Sylvester of Niles and Diane Dellimuti of Niles; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, James J. “Slip” Madigan and Michael Madigan.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Stephen Church. The Rev. James Korda will be the celebrant. There are no calling hours and everyone may meet at church for the Funeral Mass.

Burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Church.



