Mary Carmen Camera Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Mary Carmen Camera, 87, of Thorpe Street, New Castle, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

She was born July 19, 1931 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Luongo) Tuscano.

She was married to the late Frederico N. Camera, Sr. who died August 30, 2015.

Mrs. Camera was a registered nurse working at Jameson Memorial Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, VNA and Walmo School retiring after over 40 years.

She was a member of St. Vitus Church and the Ladies Guild of the church.

Mrs. Camera enjoyed playing bingo, traveling in the RV, cooking Sunday dinner and being with her family.

She is survived by four sons, Joseph Camera and his wife, Mary Ellen, of New Castle, Frederico Camera, Jr. and his wife, Sara, of New Castle, Michael Camera and his wife, Linda, of Edinburg and Christopher Camera of New Castle; one sister, Patty Biordi of New Castle; six grandchildren, Michael Camera, Maria Camera-Smith and her husband, Steve, Macauley Camera, Freddie Camera, Leeza Camera, Dominique Camera and one great-grandchild, Delaney.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, Chuck and Joseph Tuscano and two sisters, Betty Sands and Helen Biangone.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Victor Molka, Jr. of St. Vitus Church will be officiating. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery.