Mary C. Shilling Obituary

October 10, 2018 - Greenville, Pennsylvania

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Mary C. Shilling, 93, formerly of Mercer Road, Greenville (Hempfield Township), passed away Wednesday night, October 10, 2018 at St. Paul's in Greenville (West Salem Township), Pennsylvania.

She was born in Brookville (Eldred Township), Pennsylvania, on November 20, 1924, to the late John Edward and Mary E. (Park) Caldwell.

Mary was a homemaker and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville.

She enjoyed reading, bowling (in her younger years) and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband at home, Earl B. Shilling. They were married on August 25, 1945.

Also surviving are a daughter, Sandra J. Barr of Greenville; a sister, Doris Gerg of Brookville; a brother, Merle L. Caldwell of Warren, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Lisa Lakatos and her husband Nick, Robert Barr and his wife Teri and Erica Barr, all of Greenville and six great-grandchildren, Hanna Lakatos, Samuel Lakatos, Alexis Barr, Dennis Barr, Robert Barr and Victoria Satonica.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Dennis E. Shilling; three sisters, Ruth Heath, Helen Dinger and Betty Beck and two brothers, Blaine R. Caldwell and John P. Caldwell.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, where the funeral service will start at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. David Dobi, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, officiating.

Burial (with committal prayers) will be held on Monday, October 15, 2018 at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Sigel, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to: American Cancer Society, 3208 B. Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105 or American Heart Association, 59 N. Crescent Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

